Why was George Clooney ‘forced to hide’ in closet

- Advertisement -

Actor George Clooney made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ to wish the actress a happy 50th birthday, but was forced to do so from an unusual setting.

Clooney said: “I’m talking to you from inside my closet because outside my closet there are twins bashing each other with swords. ‘And it didn’t seem like an appropriate way to celebrate your birthday!”

- Advertisement -

The 60-year-old actor quipped he wouldn’t be celebrating the ‘Girls’ Trip’ star’s 50th birthday because he didn’t like what it meant for him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added: “‘Now they tell me that you’re turning 50, which that’s not possible because that would mean that I’m 60 and that’s not possible. So you’re 39 – happy 39th – and I’m 49. I like that a lot better.”

- Advertisement -

He then jokingly asked Pinkett Smith how she manages to put up with her husband Will Smith to which the ‘Nutty Professor’ star gave a candid and considered answer.

She said: “Really how do you put up with anybody? ‘And once you learn how to put up with yourself you really learn how to put up with all others. (By taking) the time to learn how to love myself.

- Advertisement -

Clooney was just one of a fleet of superstars dropping in on the show to help Pinkett Smith mark the milestone.

Singer Mariah Carey sent in a video message to express her well wishes.

Comedian and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel also sent a humorous message for the star.