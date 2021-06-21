George Clooney, Mindy Kaling among co-founders of film school for underserved

Adv.

George Clooney, Mindy Kaling, Don Cheadle, Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington are among several Hollywood personalities who will come together to co-found a film school for underserved communities next year.

The institution, named Roybal School of Film and Television Production, will provide academic as well as practical lessons, and access to Hollywood stalwarts and professionals, besides an internship initiative, according to variety.com.

“Our aim is to better reflect the diversity of our country. That means starting early. It means creating high school programs that teach young people about cameras, and editing and visual effects and sound and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer. It means internships that lead to well-paying careers. It means understanding that we’re all in this together,” Clooney said in a statement, reported the website.

Others associated with the initiative include actor Grant Heslov, producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Hollywood talent scout Bryan Lourd, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner, and Nicole Avant.