ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

George Clooney’s ‘ER’ act doesn’t impress wife Amal

Unlike most fans who swoon over Clooney's charm as Doug Ross in the show, Amal isn't too impressed

By Glamsham Bureau
George Clooney
George Clooney
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, March 9: Actor George Clooney has revealed that his wife, Amal Clooney only recently started watching re-runs his popular TV Show, ER.

“My wife is watching them now,” he said in an interview on the SmarLess Podcast with hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

Unlike most fans who swoon over Clooney’s charm as Doug Ross in the show, Amal isn’t too impressed, reveals Clooney.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, that’s not my wife. It’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things his character Doug Ross was doing picking up on women,” he said, referring to the fact that Doug was quite the ladies’ man on the show.

In real life, too, Clooney was regarded as the ladies’ man but all that changed, the actor says, after Amal came into his life.

“She was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind. I was sort of swept off my feet. We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. It surprised me more than probably anybody else in the world—and everybody else was pretty surprised,” he said on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleDirector Nathalia Syam: Actor’s ability to suit the role matters
Next articleThrowback Tuesday: Maniesh Paul flaunts washboard abs
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

George Clooney condemned the Capitol Hill siege saying this…

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star George Clooney has condemned the Capitol Hill siege, saying that the name of Donald Trump will now always be associated with insurrection. During...
Read more
News

George Clooney starrer 80s Grizzly II to release

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star George Clooney is not looking forward to the release of his low budget horror film Grizzly II, which was made in the...
Read more
Review

Movie Review | The Midnight Sky: The sci-fi drama has poignant core

Glamsham Editorial - 0
George Clooney's new film is fascinating for the ominous mood it conveys visually. Set against the aftermath of a global catastrophe, the sci-fi drama...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021