Gerard Butler to return with new ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ franchise sequel

Gerard Butler is returning to the popular ‘Has Fallen’ franchise with a new sequel.

The successful franchise of films which started with ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ in 2013 is now continuing with a fourth film, which will be entitled ‘Night Has Fallen,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The ‘300’ actor is set to reprise his role as Mike Banning, a former Army Ranger who works as a protective agent with the United States Secret Service.

Butler, 50, will also produce the film along with director Ric Roman Waugh, who helmed the franchise’s third entry, ‘Angel Has Fallen.’ Films screenwriter, Robert Mark Kamen, is also returning for ‘Night Has Fallen.’

No further details on the movie’s plot are known as of yet or who else is going to star alongside Gerard Butler, but most notably Morgan Freeman who has been in all three ‘Has Fallen’ films to date might feature too.

According to Deadline, ‘Night Has Fallen’ will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria.

The previous films in the franchise, ‘Olympus Has Fallen,’ ‘London Has Fallen’ and ‘Angel Has Fallen,’ made over $520M at the box office and have become firm fan favorites.

No release date has been announced for ”Night Has Fallen’.

Meanwhile, Gerard Butler is also set to appear in Ric Roman’s upcoming disaster movie ‘Greenland.’ The film was originally expected to arrive on August 14 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Greenland’ is now skipping cinemas and will reportedly release on streaming services. The Gerard Butler starrer film is now set to release on HBO Max in 2021, while viewers in the UK will soon be able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video, although no release date has been confirmed yet, reports DigitalSpy.