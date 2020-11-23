Gigi Hadid shares adorable snaps with her baby girl

Advtg.

Gigi Hadid has shared rare photos of her baby girl.

The model took to Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 22), where she shared a series of snaps with her newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been publicly revealed.

“A whole new kind of busy & tired,” Hadid captioned the adorable post. “But she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early.”

In the pictures, the 25-year-old can be seen holding her baby while standing outside at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania. She also shared additional photos featuring a Christmas tree and other holiday-themed decorations at her home.

Gigi Hadid looked super casual donning a grey robe, sweatsuit and beanie, while holding her little one close to her chest in a leopard print baby carrier.

This is her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The pair welcomed their daughter in September and are living between Gigi’s New York apartment and her mother Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm, reports Dailymail.

Last month, Gigi and Zayn, 27, posed with their baby girl for their first family photo, which was taken on Halloween.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik with baby girl