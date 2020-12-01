Gigi Hadid’s adorable photos from her pregnancy days will melt your heart

ADVERTISEMENT

Gigi Hadid is giving fans a closer look at her pregnancy days.

The 25-year-old model reportedly welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Zayn Malik on September 23, 2020.

Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Monday night to delight her fans with never-before-seen pictures of her when she was eight months pregnant.

The diva who spent most of the quarantine with the former ‘One Direction’ member at her family farm in Pennsylvania, shared a series of photos from when she was pregnant back in August.

“August, waiting for our girl,” she captioned the adorable photos along with some loved-up emojis.

In two of the snaps, Gigi Hadid can be seen posing sideways showing off her full-grown baby bump donning a white skin-tight dress, while the other photo features her longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik resting his chin on Gigi’s bump.

The pair who welcomed their baby girl earlier this year are yet to reveal their daughter’s name.

Ever since her birth, the newborn baby has been receiving countless gifts and blessings from their near and dear ones.

Gigi Hadid also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story thanking her fans and friends for their wishes.

“I just want to put out there… while I have the time, that when I do ‘thank yous’ on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t gotten a public “thanks”…”, she wrote at the time.