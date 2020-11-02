Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik transform newborn daughter into ‘Incredible Hulk’ in cute family photo

Advtg.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are giving fans a glimpse at their newborn daughter.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram Story on Saturday, where she shared the Halloween-themed picture of herself being joined by her beau who cradled their one-month-old child in his arms.

The adorable snap displayed the 1-month-old baby girl, whose face was covered by a Hulk sticker, being dressed up in a knit green hat and a green shirt to replicate the fictional superhero.

Gigi Hadid Instagram post (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Over the sweet picure, the new mom added a caption that read, “My First Halloween.”

Gigi Hadid looked stunning as Samus Aran from the video game Metroid, wearing a skin-tight blue bodysuit. While, Zayn Malik rocked a sweater with green and black accents, making him a member of Slytherin from Harry Potter.

Around the same time, Gigi Hadid also posted several images of her flaunting her toned post-baby body in her Halloween costume.

“Choose your player,” she simply noted in the caption.

This is the first time that the supermodel has reportedly shared a full photo of their baby, whose name has yet to be revealed to fans.

The sweet shot comes after she penned a heartfelt letter on Instagram thanking her friends and family for supporting her following the birth.

“I just want to put out there … while I have the time, that when I do thank yous on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven’t a public ‘thanks’ …” she began.

“I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love.”

“If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mum trying to get it all sorted while she naps!”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their first child together in September, and have been keeping their child away from the spotlight ever since.