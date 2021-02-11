ADVERTISEMENT
Why Gina Carano get dropped from show ‘The Mandalorian’

Actress Gina Carano has been fired from the hit show, The Mandalorian, following a social media post

By Glamsham Editorial
Gina Carano
Gina Carano (photo: instagram)
Actress Gina Carano has been fired from the hit show, The Mandalorian, following a social media post implying that being a Republican today is like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

Carano has also been dropped by her talent agency UTA, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

On Wednesday, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending following her Instagram post. The post has since been deleted, but screenshots were widely shared by users on social media. Carano played former Rebel Alliance soldier Cara Dune in The Mandalorian.

This is not the first time Carano has been the focus of social media ire for her political comments. In November, she tweeted to mock mask-wearing amid the Covid pandemic. 

“They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw,” said a source, on the Lucas film decision.  –ians/sug/vnc

