‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Trailer: Iconic monsters face-off in exciting new trailer

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ trailer is finally out now.
On Sunday (January 24), Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures dropped the official trailer for the upcoming monsterverse mash-up and it gives us a closer look at the iconic monsters in action.
The film is a continuation of ‘Godzilla: King Of Monsters’ (2019), ‘Godzilla’ (2014), and ‘Kong: Skull Island’ (2017) and was reportedly set to release in 2020 but was delayed due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The new trailer promises an epic cinematic experience as the two titans engage in a deadly battle.
According to Digitalspy, the official synopsis for ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ reads: “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages.”
“As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”
The film is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Eiza Gonzalez, Kyle Chandler, Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, Shun Oguri, and Demian Bichir in key roles.
‘Godzilla vs Kong’ will premiere in theatres and on HBO Max on March 26.