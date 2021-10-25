Richard Madden: Great to be able to actually shoot on location!

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios presents “Eternals,” the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an all-new adventure introducing 10 Super Heroes never seen before on screen. “Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee with Kit Harington, with Salma Hayek and Academy Award®–winner Angelina Jolie.

The film is produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and directed by Chloé Zhao, who won this year’s best director Academy Award for “Nomadland.” Joining the MCU for the very first time is actor Richard Madden, after a successful outing in Game Of Thrones. He plays Ikaris who is a fighter, and he has supreme power and incredible strength. His cosmic energy allows him to fly and blast powerful beams from his eyes.

Shooting on location was a positive experience for the GoT actor Richard Madden, who says, “It was great to be able to actually shoot on location rather than shoot on a lot of green screens or blue screens. We’ve got these great sequences on black sand beaches and volcanic islands. We shot in the streets of London. We shot in forests and woods. All of that really helps make this movie more grounded in reality than just if we’d purely shot it all in a studio.”

Marvel Studios Eternals in cinemas this Diwali 5th November in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.