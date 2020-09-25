Home Hollywood News

Grammy winners unite for a virtual gig to pay tribute to Earth

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Grammy Award-winning artistes Ricky Kej, Soweto Gospel Choir and Wouter Kellerman will be part of a virtual show to pay tribute to planet Earth.

The event titled “ILA—The Earth Symphony: The Virtual Concert”, is presented by Ila Paliwal, who is a singer, songwriter and producer, based in New York.

Set to premiere on September 27, the digital show marks a cross-cultural collaboration across borders to celebrate planet Earth.

“As the world experiences a pandemic, ‘ILA—The Earth Symphony: The Virtual Concert’ is an audio-visual tribute to planet Earth and the spirit of humanity,” said Ila.

“It’s an ode to the peace we imbibe and the peace we must build in these trying times. I hope the virtual concert brings joy, hope and inspiration to all as we, the artistes of the world, unite to celebrate our planet, our home, Earth,” she added.

Grammy winners unite for a virtual gig to pay tribute to Earth

