Hollywood News

Grammys 2021: Beyonce sets record for most number of wins

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) With her win for Best RnB Performance, Beyonce broke the record for most number of Grammy wins. Her all-time individual Grammy count now stands at 28, passing the record previously held by Alisson Krauss.

Beyonce won in the RnB category for her song, “Black parade”, at the 63rd Grammy Awards, which took place in Los Angeles, on Sunday night (Monday morning according to India time).

“History is created people. Give it up for Beyonce,” exclaimed host Trevor Noah, as the guests present at the ceremony gave Queen B a standing ovation for her achievement.

The record-breaking win came after her wins for Best Rap Performance, which she shared with Megan Thee Stallion for their song “Savage (Remix),” and Best Music Video category for “Brown skin girl,” which she shared with her daughter Blue Ivy.

“You’re a Grammy winner now,” Beyonce said while accepting her award, and also added how she has been working since she “was nine”, and remarked how much winning the award means for her.

–IANS

smg/vnc

