Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on co-parenting Chris Martin

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says co-parenting with her former husband Chris Martin is not as good as it looks at times.

During a chat with actress Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Paltrow shared how she and the Coldplay frontman, who divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage, work together on raising their son Moses, 14, and daughter Apple, 16, reports people.com.

“It’s like you’re ending a marriage but you’re still in a family. That’s how it will be forever. Some days it’s not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it’s driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what’s best for (our kids),” said Paltrow.

“We have this idea that just because we break up we can’t love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that’s not true,” she added.

For Paltrow, one of the “interesting” parts of the whole process is that she feels “in a way” like “my divorce and my relationship with Chris now is better than our marriage was, so I think that it can be done”. –IANS/nn/vnc

