Gwyneth Paltrow rings in 48th birthday with a cheeky snap

Advtg.

Gwyneth Paltrow decided to bare it all for a special photoshoot over the weekend.

The ‘Iron Man’ actress decided to ring in her 48th birthday by stripping off for an impromptu photo-shoot in the great outdoors on Sunday, September 27.

Taking to Instagram, Gwyneth Paltrow posed for the cheeky snap wearing nothing but a bracelet or watch and posed sideways under a tree with one leg raised up in the air and one arm embracing herself to cover her modesty.

Advtg.

“In nothing but my birthday suit today… thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to Goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. #goopgenes,” she wrote crediting her lifestyle brand Goop’s latest addition.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s stunning post soon flooded with compliments and birthday greetings, with many fans and celebrities wishing her.

“Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways,” wrote Friends star Courtney Cox.

Advtg.

Her former Glee co-star Matthew Morrison also shared: “So happy you were born! What an inspired life you’ve made for yourself. And the GP train keeps going! Love ya, chica!”

“Happy birthday!!!” Josh Gad commented.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added: “Happy Birthday @gwynethpaltrow , you got it !! Flaunt it.”

Advtg.

However, Gwyneth’s 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin had something of an embarrassed daughter response, writing simply: “MOM.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram post

Gwyneth Paltrow shares two children with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin – Apple, 15, and Moses, 14.

After her split with Martin in 2014, the Avengers star began dating TV producer Brad Falchuk, best known for collaborating with Ryan Murphy on shows like American Horror Story, Glee, and Pose.

The pair eventually got married in September 2018.

Honoring his wife’s Brad wrote on Instagram: “This badass is 48 today. She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy, and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place.”

“She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you”