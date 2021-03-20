ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Hailey Baldwin sees her ‘forever’ with Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber

By Glamsham Bureau
Hailey Baldwin with Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin has opened up for the first time about her marriage with pop singer, Justin Bieber. “I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” the 24-year-old model said in an interview with Elle magazine for their April issue, reports People.

“Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, (it’s different). We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that’s what we wanted,” she added.

She admits that the couple do “fight at times”, but the “work” they put in to stay together doesn’t feel much like “work” simply because, “I love him so much”.

“I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. I see forever with him,” she said.

“But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do,” she added.

