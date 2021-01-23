Hollywood News

Hailey Bieber reveals the secret behind her healthy hair

Hailey Bieber shared that she is mostly seen with a 'slicked back' hairstyle as she uses hydrating oils & masks on her hair

By Glamsham Editorial
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber
ADVERTISEMENT

Model Hailey Bieber says she has healthier hair nowadays, and it is all due to the Covid pandemic. The 28-year-old confessed that the secret behind her healthy and shiny hair is taking vitamins intended for pregnant women

“My hair is so much healthier as a result of the pandemic. It’s because I’ve left it to its own devices and not dyed it in almost a year — aside from touching up the front slightly — but I really don’t care for highlights anymore,” she said in an interview to SheerLuxe.com, reports contactmusic.com.

“Even so, I swear by prenatal supplements. I’ve gone through a lot of trial and error with supplements for healthy hair, but prenatal vitamins have been the most helpful. I can’t take biotin – if I do, I get really painful, deep breakouts. Most hair supplements marketed for growth don’t work for me, so I’ve been using prenatal vitamins for a while now as they give you essential nutrients, while keeping your skin and hair in great condition,” added Hailey, who is married to pop star Justin Bieber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailey also shared that she is mostly seen with a “slicked back” hairstyle because she uses hydrating oils and masks on her hair.

Hailey Bieber said, “Day-to-day, slicked back hair is my go-to style. Most of the time it’s because I have about four different oils or masks in there and I like to let it sit. I’ll apply loads — castor oil, coconut oil and lovely nourishing formulas. I like to load my hair with hydrating products, put it up in a bun for two days and let everything absorb.”

“I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don’t eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don’t eat a lot of it. I’ve picked up more fish, greens, and lentils,” she added.  –ians/sug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGary Oldman feels OTT has taken a lot of pressure off film directors
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz says childhood abuse confession used against him
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open

IANS - 0
Bangkok, Jan 24 (IANS) Reigning Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen on Sunday came out with dominant performances to win the...
Read more
Sports

Cases of mutant Covid-19 strain linked to Australian Open

IANS - 0
Sydney, Jan 24 (IANS) A more contagious variant of Covid-19 first reported in the UK has been detected in three people associated with the...
Read more
News

Tamannaah Bhatia: Empowered women, empower women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia likes group workout sessions, and says they keep her motivated.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Justin Bieber in an instagram post

Justin Bieber looks back at his 2014 arrest

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop star Justin Bieber is looking back at the time when he was arrested in 2014; is not proud of that moment in his life.
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey in an instagram post

Michael B Jordan not the sexiest man in the world for...

Jennifer Lopez (JLo) in an instagram post

At 51, Jennifer Lopez realizes she didn’t love herself?

Larry King the talk show legend

Larry King, the talk show legend dies at 87

Pregnant Paloma Faith rushed to hospital again

Halsey cancels tour, says safety is priority

Halsey cancels tour, says safety is priority

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021