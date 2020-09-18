Halle Berry confirms dating rumours, reveals mystery man’s identity

Halle Berry seems to have finally revealed her mystery man in her life and is ready to reveal his identity.

Fans are convinced that the Oscar winning actress has seemingly confirmed the dating rumours in her recent post on social media on Thursday, September 17.

The 54-year-old actress reportedly confirmed she’s dating singer Van Hunt on Thursday when she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a T-shirt bearing his name.

Halle Berry took to her Instagram on Thursday, where she shared a photo of herself smiling wide with a drink in hand and proudly rocking a black T-shirt with the musician’s name on it. She paired the casual shirt with a paperboy cap.

“Now ya know…,” she captioned her post.

Halle Berry additionally left a red heart and a foot emoji, seemingly reminding her fans the time when she first hinted at their romance.

The ‘X-Men’ star tagged Hunt in her pic, which he also shared on his Instagram handle.

The 50-year-old ‘Seconds of Pleasure’ singer captioned his pic, “There you go,” along with a link to his merchandise store.

According to E online, Halle Berry first sparked dating rumours back in July. She posted a photo featuring her feet and those of, probably, the mystery man she is dating on July 19.

“Sunday, funday” she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

Halle Berry later teased fans with a second image on Aug. 16 read, “Waking up Vegas! Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special.”