Advtg.
Hollywood News

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience

By Glamsham Editorial
Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 1
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry has opened up about her early experience with sex.

The 54-year-old star got candid about her sexual past in a Q&A video posted on Instagram, reports people.com.

“I remember my first orgasm. I did it to myself,” she said during a conversation with stylist and friend Lindsay Flores.

Advtg.

When Flores, who couldn’t recall her first experience, asked how old Berry was when she had her first orgasm, the Oscar winning star said: “11”.

Berry continued that at the time, she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls”, and joked about Flores for not remembering her experience.

“Shame on you. I feel bad for you now,” she said.

Advtg.

To this, Flores quipped: “I feel bad for myself. Maybe I gave it to myself.”

Meanwhile, Berry has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. The star initially teased the romance in July, and confirmed it in September.

Sometime back a source told people.com that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to her boyfriend. “They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house. She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious,” the source added.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleJ. Balvin, Ricky Martin shine at Latin Grammy Awards 2020
Next articlePooja Hegde: 'Aravinda Sametha' will always be a special film for me
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 2

TV actor Rahil Azam on wearing 'police ki vardi' in the...

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Rahil Azam has joined the cast of Maddam Sir, and he is extremely happy to wear the police uniform...
Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Workload of Indian cricketers not an issue in Australia: Laxman

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 3

Preity recalls shooting for 'Soldier' in freezing cold

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 4

Why Kapil Dev was initially against the idea of making '83'

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 5

Sushmita Sen: I am a proud 45

Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience 3

Namit Das: Pandemic has been the worst nightmare of artistes

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks