Halle Berry gets candid about early sexual experience

Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Halle Berry has opened up about her early experience with sex.

The 54-year-old star got candid about her sexual past in a Q&A video posted on Instagram, reports people.com.

“I remember my first orgasm. I did it to myself,” she said during a conversation with stylist and friend Lindsay Flores.

Advtg.

When Flores, who couldn’t recall her first experience, asked how old Berry was when she had her first orgasm, the Oscar winning star said: “11”.

Berry continued that at the time, she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls”, and joked about Flores for not remembering her experience.

“Shame on you. I feel bad for you now,” she said.

Advtg.

To this, Flores quipped: “I feel bad for myself. Maybe I gave it to myself.”

Meanwhile, Berry has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. The star initially teased the romance in July, and confirmed it in September.

Sometime back a source told people.com that Berry has already introduced her daughter Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7, to her boyfriend. “They are spending a lot of time at Halle’s Malibu house. She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious,” the source added.

Advtg.

–IANS

sug/vnc