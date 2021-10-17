'Halloween Kills' proves to be a box-office killer in North America

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Oct 17 (IANS) ‘Halloween Kills’, David Gordon Green’s slasher film starring Jamie Lee Curtis, is headed for the biggest pandemic-era earnings figure recorded by a horror flick or a movie opening simultaneously on the big screen and a streaming service.

Besting competition from Daniel Craig’s swansong as Agent 007, ‘No Time to Die’, and Ridley Scott’s historical epic, ‘The Last Duel’, ‘Halloween Kills’ earned $22.9 million on Friday from 3,705 theatres in North America, according to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

It was well on its way to a projected $50 million weekend collection, thanks mainly to the enthusiastic response of young adult audiences. Till date, ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ boasts the biggest domestic box-office opening for a dual release ($31.6 million).

The competition — ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘The Last Duel’, a critically acclaimed movie with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck — catering to older audiences clearly could not stand up against youth power. In the case of ‘The Last Duel’, moreover, historical movies are finding fewer takers.

–IANS

srb/kr