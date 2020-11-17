Halsey admits Mac Miller’s death encouraged her to end a bad relationship

Advtg.

Halsey is opening up about how death of Mac Miller was a turning point in her life.

The late rapper reportedly passed away on Sept. 7, 2018, after an accidental overdose and now Halsey has shared how his tragic death made her end a bad relationship.

The ‘Closer’ hitmaker recently discussed how Miller’s accidental overdose marked a “turning point” in her personal life while speaking to Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

Advtg.

“This is a terrible thing to say because I think it puts a positive connotation on a heinously tragic event, but it gave me the courage and the faith to leave the relationship I was in,” she said during the interview.

“It gave me that real f**king reality check that I needed and I think it probably did the same for a lot of other people too.”

“I was lucky enough to be in a position where I was like, ‘Okay, cool I’m not ruining my life yet,’ but I never would’ve expected some of the people that I know and loved and lost—to see them go down that path so aggressively and so rapidly,” Halsey continued. “I kind of recognized the spiral early and was like, ‘Alright, now I know.’”

Advtg.

She further revealed that the relationship she was involved in with an unidentified individual was plagued with drug abuse and infidelity.

“As a result, my currency of expressing love with them became doing drugs with them,” she shared. “There was a lot of infidelity in the relationship too. It was like if I don’t do it with you, you’re going to go do it with someone else and then probably f**k them and I’m going to take you back anyway because this is what we do.”

The 26-year-old singer, who is suffering from bipolar disorder, admitted that she made her mental health and sobriety a priority after leaving her ex.

Advtg.

“One of the first steps of doing that was removing myself from a situation where there’s a literal chemical interference,” she said. “I’m going to remove myself from that, figure out what my baseline is and then kind of fix it from there.”

Halsey also shared that she refuses to romanticize unhealthy relationships and drug use in her music, something that she thinks Mac Miller was really good at. She also believes Miller had a good habit of “writing with responsibility” when making music about drug abuse.