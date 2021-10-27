Zach Galifianakis reveals his favourite animation film

- Advertisement -

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ will release in India this Friday on 29th October and if its review scores are any indication, it’s a film that audiences are thoroughly enjoying.

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ is a touching & hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot, and is all set to release across Indian theatres on 29th October. “Ron’s Gone Wrong” features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman and more.

The story of a real-world friendship in a world dominated by online relationships, strikes a chord with children, adults and families of all shapes and sizes. The film addresses the fundamentals of friendship, from what constitutes friendship to how they take hold and grow to how we sustain them.

As World Animation Day is coming soon, when the ‘Hangover’ star Zach Galifianakis was asked about his favourite animation film he said, “Triplets of Belleville is an animated movie, I don’t know if people know it. WALL-E I love. The Simpsons Movie, I loved, and then I have to go back to those kind of old, classic, Christmas stop motion. I love those too. But Triplets of Belleville is one of my favorite… It’s kind of artsy, but there’s no dialogue. But the animation is so great.”

20th Century Studios ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ releases in India on 29th October.