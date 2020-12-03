Hollywood News

Harley Quinn: Kaley Cuoco refutes Margot Robbie feud rumors

Kaley Cuoco has shut down rumors suggesting she and Margot Robbie are feuding over their rival Harley Quinn projects.

By Omkar Padte
The ‘Big Bang Theory’ star has been reportedly rumored to dislike the ‘Suicide Squad’ actress for a long time over the fact that they both play the DC Comics anti-heroine.

Cuoco, 35, is known for voicing Harley Quinn in the popular DC Comics animated series of the same name, while Robbie, 30, played the iconic character in ‘Suicide Squad’ and this year’s ‘Birds of Prey’.

Rumors began swirling about the possible feud between the two actresses after the pair reportedly refused to share the stage together at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, while promoting their individual Harley Quinn projects.

But Kaley Cuoco has denied these rumors during a recent conversation with David Spade for Interview magazine that was published Monday adding she has never even met Robbie.

“When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding,” she said.

“There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?”

Kaley Cuoco also admitted that she loves the Australian actress and finds her cute.

Currently both the actresses are busy with their respective Harley Quinn projects. Kaley Cuoco’s animated series featuring the DC Comics character has been reportedly

renewed for a third season. On the other hand, Margot Robbie will be reprising her role for the upcoming reboot of the 2016 movie ‘Suicide Squad’ which is helmed by ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ famed director, James Gunn.

