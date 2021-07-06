Harrison Ford seen wearing arm sling after ‘Indiana Jones V’ set injury

Adv.

Hollywood star Harrison Ford was seen wearing an arm sling after suffering an accident on the sets of ‘Indiana Jones V’. The 78-year-old husband of Calista Flockhart was photographed taking a walk with his right arm on a khaki sling. A photograph surfacing online saw the actor in a navy sweater, gray pants, brown shoes and a black face mask, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The picture came nearly a week after Disney announced the incident involving Harrison.

Read a statement in June, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column, “It is Harrison’s last outing as Indiana and everyone thought it would be plain sailing.” The source added, “After the initial delays everyone was raring to go. But now Harrison is injured and it is worse than first thought.”

“The film’s bosses have come together to work out the scheduling and it’s chaos. The earliest they think they can restart the production is September,” the insider further spilled. “It was not what anyone was expecting so to have to change everything is a huge blow. Everyone was concerned for Harrison and they are glad he is on the mend.”

The film is now helmed by “Logan” and “Ford v Ferrari” director James Mangold and is currently slated for release on July 29, 2022.