Harry Styles drives Internet crazy by staying at fan’s house

Harry Styles is driving the Internet crazy.

The 26-year-old musician was reportedly invited into the home of one of his biggest fans after his car broke down during his recent outing.

Styles not only stayed at the lucky fan’s house but also fed her fish and left a handwritten note because the said fan, was unavailable when he dropped by.

The superfan, who’s name is Theodora shared the bizarre-but-true story and some photos on social media – which she’s since turned private.

However, other fans have been sharing the story for her, revealing that Harry Styles’ car broke down, and was reportedly hanging out in Theodora’s home while she was away.

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting… 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

According to a Twitter user, after the British Heartthrob’s car broke down, Theodora’s father let Harry hang out in the house while waiting for a tow. While he was there, he found out that the daughter was a huge fan of his.

The singer also had a cup of tea and even fed her fish, before leaving her an autographed copy of his album Fine Line and a handwritten note.

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea,” Harry Styles wrote in the letter.

“I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry.”

“P.S. I fed the fish,” he continued, adding, “Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

That’s not the only thing that the super fan received. Harry Styles wrote on the cover of his album, “Theodora, sending you all my love. I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time.”

Theadora’s post drove the Internet wild forcing her to make her Instagram private as the photos went viral in no time.