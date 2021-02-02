ADVERTISEMENT
Harry Styles thanks fans for all the birthday wishes

By Glamsham Editorial
Harry Styles
Harry Styles
British singer-actor and former One Direction band member Harry Styles thanked fans for their birthday wishes and for celebrating his special day. 

Harry, who turned 27 on February 1, tweeted his gratitude on Tuesday.  

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H,” Harry wrote.

Harry Styles is currently said to be dating actress-filmmaker Olivia Wilde. The two met on the sets of her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling”.   –ians/ym/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

