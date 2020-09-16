Home Hollywood News

Hayley Atwell is a 'maple syrup' fan!

By Glamsham Editorial
Hayley Atwell
Hayley Atwell

Actress Hayley Atwell simply loves maple syrup. Talking about one food that she can have for the rest of her life, the actress said, “That’s really hard! I love maple syrup. I would say I prefer it all day. I just feel like it’s very versatile go better with all sorts of things.”

Sharing her childhood memories, she said, “Well, I had dolls and toys but when I think about my childhood though I think about like I was crazy for Freddie Mercury, the Jim Henson world, ‘The Dark Crystal’, those kind of dark worlds I suppose. I mean I like Winnie too but I think I was quite a kind of an eccentric little kid, who was into kind of different things. You know I watched the ‘Rocky Horror’ when I was 8 and I was like, this is amazing. You know so kind of obsessed with Frank N. Furter since being a young kid and my mom was like ‘Okay! Totally accepting’.”

“Christopher Robin” is a fantasy comedy-drama film, starring Ewan McGregor as the title character, alongside Atwell as his wife. The story of the 2018 film follows an adult Christopher Robin as he loses his sense of imagination, only to be reunited with his old stuffed bear friend, Winnie-the-Pooh. “Christopher Robin” recently aired on Star Movies. –IANS/nn/vnc

