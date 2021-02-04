ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Heather Graham reminisces her adorable relationship with the late Heath Ledger

Heather Graham is taking a stroll down memory lane as she reminisced on her relationship with former boyfriend, late actor Heath Ledger.

By Omkar Padte
Heather Graham reminisces her adorable relationship with the late Heath Ledger
Heather Graham reminisces her adorable relationship with the late Heath Ledger (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (February 2), where she shared rare photos with the actor who passed away at the age of 28.

“Going through my photos I found these,” she captioned the sweet post. “Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person.”

In the first snap which she posted, Graham posed with the ‘The Dark Knight’ star in Prague on the set of the horror film ‘From Hell.’ The second photo shows the former couple cuddling together, while the third picture features a shirtless Ledger posing for a selfie in front of a mirror.

According to People, the pair dated for almost a year before calling it quits in 2001. A rep for Graham later confirmed they have remained “good friends” after their split.

After breaking up with Graham, Heath Ledger later went on to date his ‘Brokeback Mountain’ co-star, Michelle Williams whom he met on the film’s set in 2004. The couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda (now 15), in 2005. They went their separate ways in 2007, as per the publication.

Heath Ledger was found dead on Jan. 22, 2008, in a Manhattan apartment. It was later revealed that he died due to an accidental prescription-drug overdose, reports Foxnews.

