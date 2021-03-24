ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Helen Mirren will be ‘Hespera’ in ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Actress Helen Mirren has been cast as Hespera, the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, in "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods", a sequel to the 2019 film, "Shazam".

By Glamsham Bureau
Helen Mirren (pic: news agency)
Helen Mirren
The entire team of the first installment return in the sequel, including Asher Angel, who plays teenager Billy Batson and Zachary Levi, who plays the adult version of Billy and his superhero alter ego Shazam.

David F Sandberg directs the film from a script by Henry Gayden. Actress Rachel Zegler is expected to join the franchise in the sequel, according to a report in Variety.

“Shazam! Fury Of The Gods” is set to release in June 2023.

