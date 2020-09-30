Helen Reddy's ex Jeff Wald post heartfelt message on her death.

Advtg.

‘I am a woman” singer Helen Reddy died on 29 September 2020 in Los Angeles aged 78. She suffered from Addison’s disease and dementia in her later years. Reddy’s ex-husband Jeff Wald broke his silence by posting on Instagram a heartfelt message stating, “It is with great sadness that I must announce that my first wife of 18 years and the mother of my two eldest children, Helen Reddy, passed suddenly and peacefully at the Motion Picture and Television Home today. It took a while but we managed to become friends again after the divorce. We had many ups and downs, but more ups than downs. Life is precious and short, tell the people you love how you feel and don’t hold grudges.”

In 1968, she married Jeff Wald his manager with whom she had a son, Jordan, they separated in1981. Helen’s two children, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, announced their mother’s death on Facebook.

Helen Reddy gained stardom with her song “I am a woman” in 1970’s which became feminist anthem and also earned a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.