Hellraiser: Clive Barker joins as executive producer for upcoming HBO series

Clive Barker is returning to surprise the horror fans.

The 68-year-old author and filmmaker who helped kickstart the horrifying ‘Hellraiser’ franchise with his 1986 novel, The Hellbound Heart, and it’s 1987 film adaptation, has reportedly joined HBO’s ‘Hellraiser’ TV show as an executive producer.

The series is being written by Michael Dougherty (Trick r’ Treat) and Battlestar Galactica’s Mark Verheiden, the latter of whom will serve as showrunner.

HBO announced the new series back in April with ‘Halloween’ director David Gordon Green attached to direct pilot and additional episodes during the season.

Clive Barker says he is “delighted” the Hellraiser mythology is seeing a new life adding “it’s time the stories went back to their roots. I’m eager to bring to a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil invading our human lives and how we must find in ourselves the power to resist it.”

Barker, who based his hit 1987 film, introduced the Cenobites and their instantly-recognizable leader, Pinhead to the world of cinematic horror, on his story ‘The Hellbound Heart.’

Hellraiser spawned nine sequels, most of which featured no direct involvement from Barker. The first eight installments also notably featured Doug Bradley as Pinhead, reports Superherohype.

According to reports, the new show will focus on Pinhead, as the merciless leader of the Cenobites, the “formerly humans-turned-demons that live in an extra-dimensional realm and are activated through a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration.” The Cenobites come from hell to harvest human souls and keep a balance between good and evil.

HBO has not yet set a release date for ‘Hellraiser.’