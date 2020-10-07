Henry Cavill opens up on ‘super awkward’ Justice League Press Tour

Advtg.

Henry Cavill has revealed that taking part in Justice League’s Press Tour was so weird for him.

In a recent interview, Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC film series, has reflected on his “super awkward” Justice League experience acknowledging that it was a “weird situation”.

Speaking to Empire podcast, Henry Cavill recalled his confusing presence on the 2017 press tour, due to the fact that his character was supposed to be dead following the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“It was one of those weird situations where I guess… no one really knew what they wanted, and it was like ‘Hey, we need Henry on the press tour, but let’s not tell anyone he’s in the movie,'” Henry Cavill explained during the podcast.

“I was like ‘Okay, well, it’s going to be super awkward for me, guys. Thank you for giving me an impossible scenario. I’m just going to say to people: Well, yeah, I was here for moral support,” he added.

The 37-year-old actor also joked that he “made the tea. I made the tea for an entire movie” and that he was pretty sure that no one bought it.

Beyond the awkwardness in promoting the film, CGI had to be used to remove Cavill’s mustache which he had grown for ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout.’ This led to an odd look for the ‘Man of Steel’ actor’s upper lip in certain scenes.

Justice League which released in 2017 stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Ciarán Hinds as Steppenwolf, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, and J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill will be returning for October reshoots for Zack Snyder’s version of ‘Justice League’, which is being extended to a four-part mini-series for HBO Max. According to reports, the actor recently admitted that he isn’t shooting any extra footage for his role as Superman.

Explained the importance of Zack Snyder’s original vision for the movie, he said “I’m just really excited to see his vision realized. He got to be the train.”

“I think it’s only fair that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it’s important that that vision is realized.”

“Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks,” he added.

‘The Snyder Cut’ will premiere exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.

Henry Cavill is currently gearing up for his role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2.