Henry Cavill’s Superman not a part of ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’

Actor Henry Cavill will not appear as Superman in the upcoming film, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods.

By Glamsham Editorial
Henry Cavill in Shazam
Henry Cavill in Shazam (reference photo credit: instagram)
The film’s director David F Sandberg has tweeted in an attempt to address rumours of Cavill’s appearance in the sequel.

“Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened. Halfway through shooting ‘Shazam’ the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end,” Sandberg posted.

“Though I can confirm with 90 per cent certainty that ‘Shazam’ will appear in ‘Shazam 2′. So if you’re a fan of that character you might enjoy ‘Shazam 2′,” he added.

Earlier, according to a report in variety.com, a couple of sources with direct knowledge of the production as well as Cavill’s schedule confirmed that the actor would not appear as Superman in the upcoming DC Films project.

Actor Zachary Levi will reprise superhero Shazam in the film that also stars Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Meagan Good, and Faithe Herman.

The film was originally scheduled to release in April 2022, but has been pushed due to the Covid outbreak.

The first Shazam! was released in 2019, and the film went on to make $365 million at the box office.  –ians/sug/vnc

Source@shazammovie
