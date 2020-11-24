Hilary Duff exposed to COVID-19 amid pregnancy

Advtg.

Hilary Duff has revealed that she has been exposed to COVID-19.

The former Disney Channel star took to Instagram over the weekend to update her followers that she is currently in quarantine and must spend at least two weeks away from her family.

The 33-year-old actress, who is currently pregnant, shared a picture of herself in a grey hoodie and said that she is isolating in the family’s basement.

“Exposed to (Covid-19). Quarantine day 2 Fml,” Hilary Duff wrote.

Hilary Duff post (Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Duff, who is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma, has been regularly updating fans about her quarantine process via Instagram Stories since Nov 20th.

The news comes about a month after the ‘Younger’ star announced in October that she and husband Matthew Koma are expecting their third child together by sharing a sweet video of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

“We are growing!” Hilary Duff captioned the clip.

The pair tied the knot in December 2019, a little over a year after they welcomed their daughter, Banks, in October 2018.

Hilary Duff also shares 8-year-old son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.