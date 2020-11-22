Advtg.
Hilary Duff says she was 'exposed' to Covid-19

By Glamsham Editorial
New York, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Hilary Duff, who is pregnant with her third child, says she was exposed to coronavirus.

The actress shared on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that she has been quarantining. “Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml,” Duff wrote along with her selfie, reports people.com.

Duff has been filming the seventh season of her TV series “Younger” here.

Most recently, the 33-year-old was photographed on set with co-star Sutton Foster in Manhattan this week.

The cast had shared on their social media accounts that they began filming in October.

The drama also features Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Miriam Shor, Debi Mazar, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

Duff and her husband Matthew Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet in 2018. She is also mother to 8-year-old son Luca Cruz whom she shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

–IANS

nn/dpb

