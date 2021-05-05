Rob Savage’s horror film ‘Host’ to digitally release on May 7

Adv.

PictureWorks to release one of the scariest and highest rated horror films of the past decade, HOST in India direct to OTT. The film directed by Rob Savage was shot completely during the lockdown in 2020 and was released in the US to unanimous stellar reviews with being 100% fresh on the prominent recommendation and film review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The English language film will release in India across 4 languages including a subsequent release later in May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

PictureWorks is all set to release HOST, an effective shocker for our quarantine times on Amazon Prime Video in India. Lean, suspenseful and scary, HOST uses its timely premise to deliver a nastily effective treat for horror enthusiasts. ‘You might not sleep for weeks’ said one of the reviews.

After its success in the US, the multi-award-winning writer / director Rob Savage’s movie caught the attention of Blumhouse, the production company behind the likes of ‘Paranormal Activity’, ‘Happy Death Day’, and ‘The Purge’. Last year, he went on to sign a three-picture deal with them for an undisclosed amount.

Commenting on the film’s release in India, Avinaash Jumani, CEO of PictureWorks said, HOST is a well-crafted, anxiety-inducing thrill-ride from start-to-finish with an electrifying dose of horror. We at PictureWorks are very happy to bring forth this new release direct to homes through the incredible OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on 7th May 2021.