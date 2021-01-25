Matthew McConaughey recalls when no one was willing to cast him

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Matthew McConaughey has recalled that no one was willing to cast him in Hollywood after he rejected romantic comedies.

McConaughey made a name for himself in Hollywood through romantic films such as “The Wedding Planner”, “Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past” and “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days”.

However, in order to move away from the generic image, he once even turned down a $14.5 million offer for a rom-com.

Now, during an appearance in “The Brian Buffini Show”, the actor said he is glad that the self-imposed exile had worked in his favour, reports contactmusic.com.

He said: “Now, 14 months go by after that six months where nothing comes in, I call my agent every other day, ‘What do you got?’ ‘Buddy, no one is even mentioning your name. I bring up your name they say, ‘Don’t even want to talk about it’.”

The actor continued: “Now I’m going, ‘I may have just taken a one-way ticket out of Hollywood. I may never work in Hollywood again’. But I had a hunch that I was like with each day — You know when you go and you endure something and you’re taking a pennant, with each day you build a little bit more honour and strength to drag it into this, the less it’s even going to be a possibility of me going back. I was not going back.”

McConaughey, who won an Oscar as Best Actor for the biopic drama “Dallas Buyers Club”, further shared: “Guess who is now a new novel good idea for dramatic roles like ‘Killer Joe’, ‘Mud’, ‘Paperboy’, ‘Bernie’, ‘True Detective’, ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, ‘Magic Mike’? Me. I found anonymity in the 20 months.”

“I turned into, ‘Where the hell’s McConaughey? He’s not in a rom-com in the theatre in front of me. He’s not in a rom-com in my living room. I’m not seeing him shirtless on the beach, where the hell is he? I don’t know what he’s doing’.”

“I found anonymity. I unbranded, and then when those came to me, the scripts came to me that I want to do that dramatic fair, I attacked it with fangs instead and just ate it up, because I knew what I wanted to do, but it was the unbranding. It was the go find anonymity again,” he added. –ians/sug/vnc