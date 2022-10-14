How Melissa McCarthy messed up sex talk with daughter

Actress Melissa McCarthy messed up a sex talk with her daughter as she did it while picking up dog poo. The 52-year-old actress revealed that she is aiming to do “better” next time she tackles the subject, which she initially tried the day before her 15-year-old girl Vivian’s school covered the topic in health class, reports aceshowbiz.com.

McCarthy said that she didn’t want to let “someone else initiate that conversation with my child,” but she said on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast “I did (it) incredibly awkwardly.” The actress, who also shares daughter Georgette with husband Ben Falcone, additionally joked trying to talk to Vivian about sex while bending over to pick up dog mess was a “really wonderful time” to chat.

She added: “Vivi just goes, ‘Oh dear God, is this happening?’ And I was like, ‘There are different parts of bodies… uh… I was just like, ‘Let me be awkward and get through it’. There is still a midwestern former Catholic person (inside of me) that’s like, ‘Talk about sex and a lightning bolt comes down.'”

McCarthy insisted that she has had better chats with her kids about dating, with her and her husband urging their girls to pick partners who are “incredibly kind and respectful” and only “lift” them up.

She added: “That person has to be incredibly happy when you succeed and incredibly supportive when you fail. And if those are ever switched, that’s the biggest red flag on earth. And nothing should make you feel uncomfortable.”

McCarthy, who married Ben, 49, in 2005, had Vivian two years later and Georgette in 2010. She told fans about Ben last month on Instagram on his 49th birthday: “Hands off, he’s mine!! Happy 49th Birthday to the most wonderful weirdo I know. I love you.”