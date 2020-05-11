Advertisement
How Robert Downey Jr convinced Mark Ruffalo to play the Hulk

Mark Ruffalo recently opened up on how Robert Downey Jr. personally convinced him to play the role of Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'The Avengers'.

By Omkar Padte
The actor who has been essaying the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner since 2012 said that he was very close to turning down the role.

Mark Ruffalo made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me.”

“And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he said.

Mark Ruffalo also revealed he was approached by The Avengers director Joss Whedon , who told him he was perfect for the role.

“Joss Whedon’s like, yeah, you are the right person,” the actor said.

Mark Ruffalo also said he recently opened a call from Robert Downey Jr after his discussion with the filmaker.

“And then I got a call from Downey, it must’ve made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go.”

“We got this.’ In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, ‘I guess I have to do it,’” he said.

