Hugh Jackman pays adorable birthday tribute to Deborra-Lee Furness

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman has paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The ‘Wolverine’ star shared a sweet photograph of himself and his wife on Monday to celebrate her 65th birthday.

In the photo, the 52-year-old actor can be seen leaning closely toward his wife as she blows out candles on a slice of cake while dining at a restaurant. The couple was all smiles and looked adorable in all black matching outfits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy birthday to my incredible wife,” Hugh Jackman began the caption.

He further praised the Australian actress for her courage and wit along with her open-heartedness and loyalty. “Your courage, wit, open-heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day. I love you so much more than any caption can convey,” he added.

The sweet picture received plenty of blissful comments from fans and well-wishers who also praised the couple for their bonding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been happily married since 1996 and share two children: a son, Oscar Maximilian, 20, and a daughter Ava Eliot, 15.

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood superstar has confessed his love for his wife. He has previously admitted that it was love at first sight for him when the pair first met in 1995 on the sets of Australian TV series ‘Correlli.’

Back in April, Hugh Jackman posted a sweet message on Instagram to celebrate his 24th wedding anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These 24 years have been the best of my life! And, as far as I can see, we keep getting better. I love you Debs with every fiber of my soul. Happy anniversary,” he wrote at the time.