Hugh Jackman on set 'dominated' by women: It's awesome!

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Hugh Jackman found it awesome working in the upcoming film “Reminiscence”, which is directed by Lisa Joy and stars Rebecca Fergusson, Natalie Martinez, Marina de Tavira and Angela Sarafyan.

Jackman said: “It’s funny, the very first thing I ever did professionally was directed by a woman and it starred a woman who became my wife. That was a TV series called ‘Correlli’, back in 1995; I haven’t actually been in a situation where a set is so dominated by women until now, and I’ve got to tell you, it’s awesome.”

“I mean, it’s just fantastic, mainly because of who those women are. They’re incredibly collaborative and strong and confident and really fun,” he added.

The 52-year-old actor said that it “was just a great set and we all worked so well together”.

“I think I’ve made nine movies playing Wolverine, and if we ended up doing nine versions of this movie, I’d be a happy man,” he added.

Warner Bros Pictures is all set to release “Reminiscence”, which is about a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories, in select cities on August 27.

–IANS

