Advtg.
Hollywood News

I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers’ new single gives classic Christmas vibes

Jonas Brothers are celebrating holiday cheer with a brand new song 'I Need You Christmas'.

By Omkar Padte
I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes
I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Jonas Brothers are celebrating holiday cheer with a brand new song ‘I Need You Christmas’.

On Friday, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas surprised fans by sharing identical posts on Instagram announcing the unexpected holiday surprise.

“With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to. The Holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” Jonas Brothers captioned the post.

Advtg.

In addition to a few throwback photos, the Jonas brothers also penned a heartwarming message behind the new holiday song.

“For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the nearest hill to sled,” the brothers wrote.

“It brings us back to spending time with a family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully, it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth and happiness that creating it has brought us. We love you guys very much!”

Advtg.

‘I Need You Christmas,’ a new holiday ballad gives us classic Christmas vibes, with lyrics that recall hanging with friends by the fire, angels on treetops, and waiting in anticipation for Santa, reports Rolling Stone.

Last year, the Jonas Brothers dropped another Christmas song, ‘Like It’s Christmas.’

Advtg.
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkhani stops Eijaz Khan from disrespecting a woman
Next articleAdil Hussain to star in British Indian film Footprints On Water

Related Articles

Lyrics

Jonas Brothers – I Need You Christmas Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Song Name - I Need You ChristmasBand - Jonas Brothers Check out the song lyrics of I Need...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra: So grateful you were born

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a mushy birthday message for her husband, pop singer Nick Jonas, who turned 28 on Wednesday. She...
Read more
News

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her ‘forever guy’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has posted a picture with her husband and pop star Nick Jonas and said she was so...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes 1

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes 2

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes 3

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes 4

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

I Need You Christmas: Jonas Brothers' new single gives classic Christmas vibes 5

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks