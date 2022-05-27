Iconic video game 'Gran Turismo' to be adapted into feature film

- Advertisement -

The iconic video game ‘Gran Turismo’ will be soon adapted into a feature film, with the makers eyeing the South African-Canadian filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct it.

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, who recently teamed up for a video-game-to-film collaboration of ‘Uncharted’, are set to come together once again for the ‘Gran Turismo’ adaptation, reports ‘Deadline’.

The project is however in its early stage of development with its plot being kept under the wraps. There is a rich history behind the game, created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997 and hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on precise graphics, driving physics and attention to detail of its cars, which players would build and race.

According to ‘Deadline’, the series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the most recent edition, ‘Gran Turismo 7’, hitting the shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5.

‘Gran Turismo’ is one of the several game-centred projects in the pipeline for corporate siblings Sony and PlayStation Production, ‘Deadline’ reports.

In April, Takashi Doscher was set to pen the adaptation of the action adventure game ‘Ghost of Tsushima’, which has seen more than 8 million copies sold since its July 2020 debut.

Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation are also developing the TV series ‘The Last of Us’ for HBO, with Craig Mazin attached to write and executive produce; and ‘Twisted Metal’ at Peacock with Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church and Neve Campbell toplining the action comedy adaptation based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.