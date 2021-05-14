Adv.
Adv.
InternationalNews

Idris Elba: Gimme five for peace

British star Idris Elba makes a beautiful appeal for peace

By Glamsham Bureau
Idris Elba: Gimme five for peace
Idris Elba | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

British star Idris Elba makes a beautiful appeal for peace in his new Instagram post on Friday. In a picture he posted we only see Elba’s right hand, in closeup and reaching out to the sky. Alongside the image, he wrote, “Gimme five for Peace.”

Elba’s caption seems to be an appeal to the heavens to restore peace in the world, at a time when the Covid pandemic has paralysed life globally, and fresh violence has erupted between Israel and Palestine.

Elba will soon be seen in the superhero film “The Suicide Squad”, besides the epic fantasy romance “Three Thousand Years Of Longing” and the western drama “The Harder They Fall”.

Adv.

The 48-year-old actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ, is known for roles including in the series “The Wire”, “Luther”, and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Adv.
Source@idriselba
Previous articleCovid outcomes may be more severe in children: Study
Next articleSanjana Sanghi helps Covid-impacted underprivileged
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates