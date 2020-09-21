Iggy Azalea’s baby boy spotted for the first time since birth

Iggy Azalea welcomed a precious baby boy earlier this year, and ever since it was confirmed, fans have been eagerly waiting to see his face.

The Fancy hitmaker has been keeping everything private about her son Onyx Carter.

Iggy, 30, made it very clear from day one that she was going to do her best to keep her baby boy away from media attention.

Advtg.

Iggy Azalea and her adorable baby were snapped by paparazzi as they arrived at Los Angeles on September 19 and they looked like they were having the time of their lives together.

Iggy Azalea spotted at LA airport (Pic Courtesy: dailymail)

Paparazzi managed to get a picture of her precious prince as they arrived at the airport.

The little bundle of joy looked absolutely adorable while lying in the chic Fendi stroller wearing a bucket hat and white patterned outfit, along with tiny white socks.

Iggy Azalea’s baby boy spotted at airport (Pic Courtesy: dailymail)

Advtg.

Iggy Azalea tried not to grab too much attention as she was seen stepping out of a black SUV as she arrived at the airport with her baby boy.

The Australian rapper was dressed casually in a pair of cream-colored sweatpants decorated with lovely floral designs. She teamed the pants with a matching T-shirt with the same design along with a matching sweatshirt with text on the back.

Iggy Azalea sported voluminous blonde curls that shined in the sunlight, and she completed her ensemble with a pair of simple white sneakers.

Advtg.

The rapper shares her young son with her boyfriend, rapper Playboi Carti.

According to Aceshowbiz, Iggy was first reported to have given birth to a son in late April. However, it wasn’t until June that she confirmed her baby’s birth.

“I have a son,” she shared the news to her fans via Instagram Stories.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world,” she explained.