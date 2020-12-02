Hollywood News

Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Rapper Iggy Azalea is planning a birthday party for her toddler son five months in advance. Azalea welcomed Onyx Carter, her son with rapper Playboi Carti, earlier this year.

“Am I extra for planning my baby’s birthday party five months in advance? It’s just a mood board!” the rapper said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Azalea had announced the arrival of her son through an Instagram post following weeks of speculation that she had given birth.

ADVERTISEMENT

She had said on the photo-sharing website: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

She also shared that she was keen to keep her son away from the spotlight: “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSpanish tennis player banned for 8 yrs for match fixing
Next articleAaron Eckhart: 'The Dark Knight' is a reflection of our times
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance 1

Ava: Cliches kill the thrills (IANS Review; Rating: * * )

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ava (film on Netflix); Cast: Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Jess Weixler, Common; Direction: Tate Taylor; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...
Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance 2

Bengal T20 Challenge: Shahbaz guides Tapan to win over Bagan

Taylor Swift pic courtesy instagram

Taylor Swift shows the glimpse of “Love Story”

Rapper Drake and Barack Obama

Drake gets Barack Obama’s ‘Thumbs up’ to play him in biopic

Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance 3

Dec 9 SC hearing not on BCCI office-bearers' tenure: Amicus curiae

Iggy Azalea planning son's birthday in advance 4

If they can keep wide yorker fields, we can switch-hit: Maxwell

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020