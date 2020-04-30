Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti reportedly welcome their first child together

Iggy Azalea has welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti.
According to reports, the Australian songstress gave birth to the baby over the weekend.
The ‘Black Widow’ hitmaker has been rumored to be pregnant for the past few months now.
However neither Iggy Azalea herself nor her rapper fiance, Playboi Carti, ever confirmed the rumours.
Sources close to the singer confirmed that say she gave birth to a baby boy, and both baby and mommy are perfectly well.
As per previous reports by Gossip of the City, Iggy Azalea, 29 was pregnant with a baby boy and was set to deliver her baby in Atlanta.
The same blog also reported a little over a week ago that she will be giving birth to a child “very soon.”
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in late 2018.
Despite already dating for over 2 years, the couple have been keeping their relationship low key.
In December last year, the ‘New Classic’ rapper reportedly announced her breakup with Carti on social media.