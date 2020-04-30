WP_Header
Home Hollywood hollywood news

Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti reportedly welcome their first child together

As per previous reports by Gossip of the City, Iggy Azalea, 29 was pregnant with a baby boy and was set to deliver her baby in Atlanta.

Iggy Azalea, Playboi Carti reportedly welcome their first child together 1
By Glamsham Editorial
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti
Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti
WP_ArticleTop

Iggy Azalea has welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti.

According to reports, the Australian songstress gave birth to the baby over the weekend.

The ‘Black Widow’ hitmaker has been rumored to be pregnant for the past few months now.

WP_ArticleInline_1

However neither Iggy Azalea herself nor her rapper fiance, Playboi Carti, ever confirmed the rumours.

Sources close to the singer confirmed that say she gave birth to a baby boy, and both baby and mommy are perfectly well.

WP_ArticleInline_2

As per previous reports by Gossip of the City, Iggy Azalea, 29 was pregnant with a baby boy and was set to deliver her baby in Atlanta.

The same blog also reported a little over a week ago that she will be giving birth to a child “very soon.”

WP_ArticleInline_3

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in late 2018.

Despite already dating for over 2 years, the couple have been keeping their relationship low key.

In December last year, the ‘New Classic’ rapper reportedly announced her breakup with Carti on social media.

WP_ArticleBottom
Previous articleAdah Sharma: I have started cooking amid lockdown
Next articleRishi Kapoor’s death stuns Maharashtra leaders

RELATED ARTICLES

hollywood news

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti’s mansion robbed by burglar

Glamsham Editorial -
A burglar targeted Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti's rental mansion in Atlanta and made off with an estimated $366,000 worth of jewelry. This all went down on Sunday, November 14, when the singer was home alone
Read more
Lyrics

Song Lyrics of ‘Lola’ by Iggy Azalea, Alice Chater

Glamsham Editorial -
The new song by Iggy Azalea. The song titled Lola by Iggy Azalea. The music video also features Alice Chater. Check out the song lyrics of Lola by Iggy Azalea.
Read more
hollywood news

Iggy Azalea, Quavo team up for SAVIOR

Indo Asian News Service -

Rappers Iggy Azalea and Quavo have teamed up for a new song titled SAVIOR.

 

Read more
WP_Sidebar

UPDATES

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage Remix Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Megan Thee Stallion - Savage Remix Song Lyrics featuring Beyonce
Read more

Peaky Blinders Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out Peaky Blinders Theme song lyrics
Read more

Rishi Kapoor : Husn ke aashiq, Alvida

bollywood news V Vishal -
"Pyaar Hua, Iqraar Hua" – in Raj Kapoor’s 1955 classic SHREE 420, a cute three year old toddler walked through the rain with two other small kids, the three year old agreed as Nargis promised him chocolates if he does the scene.
Read more

Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Scooby Doo Theme Song Lyrics
Read more

Billie Eilish – ‘​ilomilo’ song lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of '​ilomilo' by Billie Eilish
Read more
WP_CustAdSB_5
WP_CustAd_3
Glamsham.com - © 2020