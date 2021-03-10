ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Nominees at the upcoming BAFTA awards

India's Adarsh Gourav nominated alongside Chadwick Boseman in the list of the nominees at the upcoming BAFTA awards

By Glamsham Bureau
Adarsh Gourav nominated alongside Chadwick Boseman at BAFTA awards
Adarsh Gourav nominated alongside Chadwick Boseman at BAFTA awards
ADVERTISEMENT

London, March 10: Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated in the Leading Actor category for his role in The White Tiger at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its list of nominees for the year on Tuesday, which includes a record breaking number of female directors.

This year also sees the most diverse set of nominations. Notable nominees include ones in the Leading Actress category for Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Film and Dominique Fishback for Judas And The Black Messiah.

In the Leading Actor, Adarsh Gourav will compete with late actor Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White Tiger also received nomination for Ramin Bahrani in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Here’s the list of the nominees at the upcoming BAFTA awards:

Best Film

ADVERTISEMENT

The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray: Rocks
Radha Blank: The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby: Pieces Of A Woman
Frances McDormand: Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku: His House
Alfred Woodard: Clemency

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed: Sound Of Metal
Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav: The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins: The Father
Mads Mikkelsen: Another Round
Tahar Rahim: The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali: Rocks
Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback: Judas And The Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe: County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas And The Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan: Calm With Horses
Alan Kim: Minari
Leslie Odom Jr.: One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters: Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci: Sound Of Metal

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House
Limbo
Moffie
Rocks
Saint Maud

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Miserables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round: Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth: Shannon Murphy
Minari: Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland: Chloe
ZhaoQuo Vadis, Aida?: Jasmila Zbanic
Rocks: Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round: Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank: Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman: Emerald Fennell
Rocks: Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig: Moira Buffini
The Father: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian: Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
Nomadland: Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger: Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Minari: Emile Mosseri
News Of The World: James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman: Anthony Willis
Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@bafta
Previous articlePadikkal takes Vijay Hazare Trophy by storm
Next articleHarshdeep Kaur names her son Hunar Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Priyanka Chopra: My family is my greatest blessing

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture dressed in a sweater knitted by her mother Madhu Chopra
Read more
News

Chadwick Boseman’s wife: Actor ‘deserves’ Critics Choice Award

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Critics Choice Awards trophy was accepted by Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward who, in a moving speech, said that the actor 'deserved' the award.
Read more
News

‘Nomadland’, ‘The Crown’ win big at Critics Choice Awards

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Nomadland and The Crown, win most of the accolades during the ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs in an in-person/virtual hybrid show
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Mia Khalifa looks 'mean' in new picture post

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa strikes a mean pose in her latest Instagram picture.In the photo, Mia...

Khloe Kardashian's plan for 2nd child delayed by pandemic

Zayn Malik

After The Weeknd, Zayn Malik now calls Grammys ‘corrupt’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's - Oprah Winfrey interview

Palace taking Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s issues very seriously

Cole Sprouse: Had a crush on Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Garner: My kids like to torture me

ADVERTISEMENT