London, March 10: Indian actor Adarsh Gourav has been nominated in the Leading Actor category for his role in The White Tiger at the BAFTA Awards 2021. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its list of nominees for the year on Tuesday, which includes a record breaking number of female directors.

This year also sees the most diverse set of nominations. Notable nominees include ones in the Leading Actress category for Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version, Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Film and Dominique Fishback for Judas And The Black Messiah.

In the Leading Actor, Adarsh Gourav will compete with late actor Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

The White Tiger also received nomination for Ramin Bahrani in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Here’s the list of the nominees at the upcoming BAFTA awards:

Best Film

The Father

The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray: Rocks

Radha Blank: The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby: Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand: Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku: His House

Alfred Woodard: Clemency

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed: Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav: The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins: The Father

Mads Mikkelsen: Another Round

Tahar Rahim: The Mauritanian

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar: Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali: Rocks

Maria Bakalova: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback: Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe: County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn: Minari

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya: Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan: Calm With Horses

Alan Kim: Minari

Leslie Odom Jr.: One Night In Miami

Clarke Peters: Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci: Sound Of Metal

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Khan

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Sope Dirisu

Outstanding British Film

Calm With Horses

The Dig

The Father

His House

Limbo

The Mauritanian

Mogul Mowgli

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

His House

Limbo

Moffie

Rocks

Saint Maud

Film Not In The English Language

Another Round

Dear Comrades!

Les Miserables

Minari

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Documentary

Collective

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

The Dissident

My Octopus Teacher

The Social Dilemma

Animated Film

Onward

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Director

Another Round: Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth: Shannon Murphy

Minari: Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland: Chloe

ZhaoQuo Vadis, Aida?: Jasmila Zbanic

Rocks: Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

Another Round: Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank: Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman: Emerald Fennell

Rocks: Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7: Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

The Dig: Moira Buffini

The Father: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian: Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland: Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger: Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

Mank: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari: Emile Mosseri

News Of The World: James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman: Anthony Willis

Soul: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross