Indira Varma in Star Wars spin-off show ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’

British-Indian actress Indira Varma has been cast in the upcoming show, Obi Wan Kenobi, a spin-off of the Star Wars film Franchise

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 2: British-Indian actress Indira Varma has been cast in the upcoming show, Obi Wan Kenobi, a spin-off of the Star Wars film Franchise. The 47-year-old actress joins Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen who are set to reprise their Star War roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader respectively.

While the information regarding the highly anticipated show on Disney+ is under wraps, several reports suggest that show will showcase events between ‘Episode III (Revenge Of The Sith)”and ‘Episode IV (A New Hope)”.

The show will be directed by Deborah Chow who also directed the first two episodes of The Mandalorian. The show will start filming later this year, according to a report by Deadline.

Indira Varma is known for her role of Ellaria Sand in the popular TV show, Game Of Thrones until its seventh season, and also for her role in the film Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love.

