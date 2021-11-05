Indo-Polish film 'No Means No' release postponed due to Covid uncertainty

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Director Vikash Verma’s ‘No Means No’s release date has been postponed as the director feels that this was not the right time to release this movie. Earlier the director had planned to release it by November 5. But now looking at the scenario he postponed the date.

He says: “This is not the right time for an international movie like ‘No Means No’, a simultaneous worldwide release is not possible when most borders are sealed and tourists subjected to mandatory quarantine in anticipation, and uncertainty of a third wave.”

- Advertisement -

“Cinemas have 50 per cent occupancy and single-screen theatres are not prepared. Even in Public Transport, only fully vaccinated people are allowed, when many still have only the first dose. This makes us vulnerable, and I don’t want to take any risk with my audience. So, June 2022 will be the perfect time, where total safety can be ensured.”

The Indo-Polish film ‘No Means No’ is mainly shot in Poland. It features Dhruv Verma, Gulshan Grover, Sharad Kapoor, Deepraj Rana, Neetu Chandra and some new faces like Kat Kristan and Anna Adore. Well known Polish actor Anna Guzik, and others like Natalia Bak, Sylwia Czech, Jerzy Handzlik, and Pawel Czech will also be seen in the movie.

- Advertisement -

‘No Means No’ will be released on June 17, 2022.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr