Advtg.
Hollywood News

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Latin Grammy-winning singer J. Balvin has given an insight into his battle with depression and anxiety.

The singer, who has belted out hits such as “Mi gente”, “X” and “Bum bum tam tam” among many others, opened up on the subject in a chat on the Amazon Music podcast titled “En La Salaon”, reports etonline.com.

In the conversation, he shared that there was a point in his life where he “didn’t want to live”.

Advtg.

“I was just crying for no reason. Didn’t want to wake up. Didn’t want to eat, didn’t even want to live,” he said.

Balvin told the show host that the period of depression that led to his diagnosis happened seven years ago, adding that he has suffered from anxiety and depression since childhood.

“You lose hope and you feel strange at every place you go. You feel like you are outside of your body. I’ve been shaking since I was a kid, and I’ve always had it, but I just didn’t know it was anxiety,” he said.

Advtg.

The podcast host added that in their culture “it’s so hard to ask for help”.

Balvin said that the last thing he wanted to do was seek help because he didn’t want to think he “was crazy”.

“I remember that I was in bed for, like, five days and I was just waiting to die. ‘I don’t have the balls to kill myself but I will just wait’. Of course, my whole family was devastated because at the time I wasn’t as known as I am right now…. At the time, I quit my career and I love music,” he added.

Advtg.

Balvin finally went to see a doctor and started his treatment for depression. “Since then, I have been medicated and I don’t feel bad about it,” he said.

He shared that he recently had an episode after he felt well amid quarantine and decided to stop taking his medication without informing his doctor. The singer then started having anxiety and worrying about Covid-19. He was eventually contracted and has since recovered.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAditya Roy Kapur on exploring comedy in 'Ludo'
Next article'13 Reasons Why' web series may not be linked to high US suicide rates

Related Articles

IPL

India's 2018-19 series triumph star Pujara takes guard

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) A lot hinges on batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the star of Indias historic Test series triumph in 2018-19,...
Read more
News

Gal Gadot-starrer 'Wonder Woman 1984' to hit theatres and OTT at once in US

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) While there is no clarity yet on the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in India, the Gal Gadot-starrer superhero...
Read more
News

Manoj Bajpayee warns about fake Twitter account using his name

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday warned netizens about a fake Twitter account using his name.The actor took to his...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression 1

Rakul Preet Singh in Big B-Ajay Devgn starrer 'Mayday'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn in the thriller drama, Mayday. The film is...
J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression 2

Demi Lovato debuts edgy new pixie haircut

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression 3

Sikandar Kher says he needs work

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression 4

AR Rahman's new composition talks of need to conserve water

J. Balvin opens up on his battle with depression 5

Raj and DK resolve dispute over 'Stree' with Dinesh Vijan

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his ‘Kapil 11’ team

Kapil Dev gets candid, you cannot miss this one & his...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks